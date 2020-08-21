Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys 938 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,640,000 after acquiring an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,517,000 after acquiring an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,364,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after acquiring an additional 171,374 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.