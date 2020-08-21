Progressive Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 3M by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,459,000 after buying an additional 628,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.71. 2,004,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

