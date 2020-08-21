Progressive Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 2.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,784 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,924. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.65. 689,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

