Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for approximately 1.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,029. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

