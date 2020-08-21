Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.50. 6,444,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.79. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $202.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

