Progressive Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 3.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 161.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.50. The company had a trading volume of 462,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,086. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $328.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.