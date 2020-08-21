Progressive Investment Management Corp Invests $5.04 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $449.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.73. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $454.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.41, a PEG ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,391.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $470,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,055 shares of company stock worth $41,717,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

