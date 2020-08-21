Progressive Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. BTIG Research began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,779.37. The company had a trading volume of 270,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,715.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,606.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

