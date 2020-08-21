Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $99.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $91.98 and last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 87148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.84.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.15.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

