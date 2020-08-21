PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGAOY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised PROXIMUS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.04. 857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992. PROXIMUS/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

