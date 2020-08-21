ProxyNode Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $53,105.11 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 171,242,267 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

