PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $901,524.78 and approximately $186,090.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.01744657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00191760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00149770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

