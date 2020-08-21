QASH (QASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $205,555.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, QASH has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $14.60 million and $205,555.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges including EXX, LATOKEN, Liquid and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00122709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.01739155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00189729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00146819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, LATOKEN, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

