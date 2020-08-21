QCash Hits Market Capitalization of $66.36 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. QCash has a total market cap of $66.36 million and $607.85 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One QCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00123703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.01722223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00190784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146849 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

