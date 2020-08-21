Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Update

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,672,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,235 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 24,274.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,007 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Qiagen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after purchasing an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Qiagen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

