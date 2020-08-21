Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Reduced by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,565. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at $556,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $2,122,738. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

