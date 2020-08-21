QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $109.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,698. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

