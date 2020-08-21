QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,540,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

