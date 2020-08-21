QuickX Protocol (QCX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $351,496.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $351,496.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.09 or 0.05332603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014458 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

