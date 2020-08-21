Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QUISF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Clarus Securities began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS QUISF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 27,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,870. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.