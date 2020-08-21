Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QUISF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Clarus Securities began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS QUISF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. 27,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,870. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

