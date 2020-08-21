Raise (RAISE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $261,935.07

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Raise token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raise has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $261,935.07 and $18,881.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00122709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.01739155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00189729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00146819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

