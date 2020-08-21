Rate3 (RTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $643,144.86

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox, DEx.top and Hotbit. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $643,144.86 and $106,259.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $622.96 or 0.05359142 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, BitForex, FCoin, DDEX, HADAX, DEx.top, Hotbit, ABCC, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.