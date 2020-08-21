Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF):

8/18/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

8/17/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

8/11/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/7/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

6/29/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/29/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at BCS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,951. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $674.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.50. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.35.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.71 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus bought 2,500 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $26,075.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 11,822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,993,000 after buying an additional 3,126,180 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.