Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Continental (CON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Continental (ETR: CON) recently:

8/11/2020 – Continental was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Continental was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Continental was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Continental was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Continental was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Continental was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Continental was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Continental was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Continental was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Continental was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Continental was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Continental was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Continental was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR CON traded down €2.24 ($2.64) on Friday, reaching €88.54 ($104.16). The company had a trading volume of 491,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Continental AG has a 1-year low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 1-year high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company’s fifty day moving average is €87.34 and its 200-day moving average is €84.83.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

