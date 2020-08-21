Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $21,623,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 432,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 242,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. 2,384,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

