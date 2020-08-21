Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Repro Med Systems posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repro Med Systems.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 240,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,031. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.59 million, a P/E ratio of 992.00 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.