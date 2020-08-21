Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0415 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Coineal and Radar Relay. Request has a market capitalization of $34.21 million and $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $639.03 or 0.05453648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,641,660 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, CoinPlace, Radar Relay, WazirX, DDEX, Bitbns, COSS, IDEX, Coineal, Bancor Network, Huobi Global, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Kyber Network, KuCoin, CoinExchange, Koinex, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.