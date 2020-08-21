Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $21,822,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $745,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $96.37. 3,567,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

