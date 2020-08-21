Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,350,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

