Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,503,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

