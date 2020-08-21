Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $919,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $311.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,528. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $312.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

