Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 11,058,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544,639. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

