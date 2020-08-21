Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 4403993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.69, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

