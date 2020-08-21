Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 29,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,303. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.25 and its 200 day moving average is $370.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

