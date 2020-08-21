Russel Metals (RUSMF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS: RUSMF):

8/10/2020 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Russel Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/10/2020 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Russel Metals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.39. 615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. Russel Metals Inc has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.52.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

