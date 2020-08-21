Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.03). Ryerson reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

