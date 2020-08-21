SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the July 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 44.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFET stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 25,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,217. The company has a market cap of $90,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 121.01% and a negative net margin of 254.27%.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

