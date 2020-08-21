salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 3.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

CRM traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,725,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,163. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.06, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 759,912 shares of company stock worth $143,843,531. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

