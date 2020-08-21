Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

