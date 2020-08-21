Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

