Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $28.30 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.23% of Genuine Parts worth $28,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,491,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,690,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 620,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

GPC stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 520,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

