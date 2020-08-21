Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.1% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $236.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

