Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 129,900 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $31,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 124,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,984. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

