Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,374 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Adobe by 829.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 549,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe stock traded up $16.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.48. 2,479,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $479.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

