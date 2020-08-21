Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $35,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 561,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 1,255,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

