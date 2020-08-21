Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 138 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $16,952,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,552,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,136. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

