Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after purchasing an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,636,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $87.46. 3,674,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

