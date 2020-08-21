Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 89,638 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,638 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,121 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

ETN stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,919. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

