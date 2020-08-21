Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 486.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 102.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

NYSE:RACE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $195.02. 114,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,526. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

