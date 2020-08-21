Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,303,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,891,000 after purchasing an additional 346,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,439,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,593,810. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.18. 1,051,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.50. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.